Watertown High School class leaders

10 hrs ago

The academic leaders for the class of 2017 at Watertown High School are Christopher Warren Long, valedictorian, and Taylor Newton, salutatorian. Mr. Long, son of Jeffrey and Renee Long, has an academic average of 96.72.

