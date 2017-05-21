Watertown farmers market starts Wedne...

Watertown farmers market starts Wednesday with shuttle bus

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Beginning Wednesday, the farmers market will for the first time in its 40-year history use a shuttle bus service to pick up marketgoers at three downtown public parking lots and take them to the weekly events along Washington Street. Last month, the City Council unanimously agreed to start the shuttle bus service to help ease a parking crunch during the 20-week event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... May 18 part time resident 5
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) May 13 3-71 alpha 7
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May 9 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May 2 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr '17 Ohiredy 42
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,162,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC