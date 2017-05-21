Watertown farmers market starts Wednesday with shuttle bus
Beginning Wednesday, the farmers market will for the first time in its 40-year history use a shuttle bus service to pick up marketgoers at three downtown public parking lots and take them to the weekly events along Washington Street. Last month, the City Council unanimously agreed to start the shuttle bus service to help ease a parking crunch during the 20-week event.
