Watertown farmers market begins on a sour note
The farmers market opened on Wednesday without one of its traditions - the Lunch Box revue, free entertainment performed by a variety of musicians. Kylie S. Peck, the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce's president and chief operating officer, hopes that the lunchtime music program will return by the end of June to the weekly Wednesday event along Washington Street.
