Watertown businessman Swartz jailed for alleged violation of pre-sentencing release

Watertown businessman Christopher M. Swartz was remanded to federal marshals' custody Friday for allegedly violating conditions of his release as he awaits sentencing in U.S. District Court, Utica, on charges that he defrauded lenders and investors out of more than $9.5 million and failed to pay millions more in taxes. Mr. Swartz, former principal of Jreck Subs and other business entities, was ordered held by Magistrate Judge Therese Wiley Dancks pending a detention hearing Tuesday in Utica.

