Utility cost hikes may force operatio...

Utility cost hikes may force operational, lifestyle changes

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Several residents and business owners said they would need to change how they live or operate to compensate for electric and gas delivery rate increases proposed by National Grid. The utility company proposed increasing gas and electric bills anywhere from 7 to 14.9 percent for upstate customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) 16 hr 3-71 alpha 7
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May 9 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May 2 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr '17 Ohiredy 42
Green Mar '17 Dinga15 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,999,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC