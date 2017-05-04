SUNY selects new JCC president in Watertown
The State University of New York board of trustees has selected a new president for Jefferson Community College in Watertown. Dr. Ty Stone is currently vice president for strategic initiatives at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martha
|5
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Apr 23
|Becca jaycox
|6
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 10
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar '17
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar '17
|ddtl03
|6
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC