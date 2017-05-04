SUNY selects new JCC president in Wat...

SUNY selects new JCC president in Watertown

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: North County Public Radio

The State University of New York board of trustees has selected a new president for Jefferson Community College in Watertown. Dr. Ty Stone is currently vice president for strategic initiatives at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Cain (Jul '10) May 2 Martha 5
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Apr 23 Becca jaycox 6
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr 10 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr 7 Putin 5
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr 4 Ohiredy 42
Green Mar '17 Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar '17 ddtl03 6
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,809 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC