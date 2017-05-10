Story from NorthCountryNow.com
As local residents continue to address flooding along the St. Lawrence River and the damage it has caused, the state is deploying additional Department of Financial Services Mobile Command Centers to the Lake Ontario region to provide insurance help to those affected. The DFS Mobile Command Center will be at The Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave., from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for the next 5 days.
