Robinson, Journal, Watertown Daily Times lauded by Ogdensburg Command Performances

Ogdensburg Command Performances closed out its 2017 season Saturday afternoon with Jimmy Osmond singing the songs of Andy Williams and a presentation to a supporter of the arts in Ogdensburg “At the closing show of each season, Ogdensburg Command Performances presents the Franky Award to an individual or an organization who has shown extraordinary commitment to the arts, especially to Ogdensburg Command Performances,” said Sally F. Palao, Ogdensburg Command Performances Administrator. This year, the award, which has been presented annually since 1992, was inscribed to the Watertown Daily Times, the Ogdensburg Journal and to journalist Larry Robinson.

