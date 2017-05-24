River Yoga to open in new, permanent location
A local yoga instructor celebrating the 20th anniversary of her business, River Yoga, will soon move into her own space on James Street. Elizabeth S. “Liz” Price-Kellogg said she expects her and husband, Jeremy B. Kellogg, who owns French Bay Marina and Islander Marina & Lodge, to finalize their purchase of the former Gray's Flower Shop Inc., 234 James St., from Jacob S. “Jake” Johnson, who owns Jake's Lawn Care and Landscaping in Watertown, by the end of the month.
