River Yoga to open in new, permanent ...

River Yoga to open in new, permanent location

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A local yoga instructor celebrating the 20th anniversary of her business, River Yoga, will soon move into her own space on James Street. Elizabeth S. “Liz” Price-Kellogg said she expects her and husband, Jeremy B. Kellogg, who owns French Bay Marina and Islander Marina & Lodge, to finalize their purchase of the former Gray's Flower Shop Inc., 234 James St., from Jacob S. “Jake” Johnson, who owns Jake's Lawn Care and Landscaping in Watertown, by the end of the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Mon 91 mps 10
News Lowville trio arrested for allegedly having met... May 22 KING Justis 4
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... May 18 part time resident 5
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May 9 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May 2 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,787 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC