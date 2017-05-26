Report: Watertown ranks among the top 20 drunkest cities in America
The website said Watertown has a 22.9 percent excessive drinking rate, the highest of any New York state metropolitan area, and above the 18 percent national rate. “Perhaps as a result of this relatively widespread abuse, alcohol is a greater factor in driving deaths,” the website said.
