Race Against Poverty Scavenger Hunt in downtown Watertown
Teams of two completed physical and mental challenges Saturday in downtown Watertown during the Jefferson Leadership Institute Race Against Poverty Scavenger Hunt to raise money for “Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin'-By World,” a program at the Community Planning Action Council, the Watertown Urban Mission and the Volunteer Transportation Center.
