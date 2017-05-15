Public hearing set for Watertown proposed budget
Residents will have their chance tonight to say what they think about the city's proposed $42.5 million spending plan. City Manager Sharon A. Addison proposed a budget that carries a 4.5 percent property tax increase, but City Council members are considering a series of amendments that would change it.
