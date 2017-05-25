Project concludes at Brady Acres
Projects through the state Homes and Community Renewal's Housing Trust Fund Corporation Public Housing Modernization Program at Brady Acres are nearly completed. A parking lot in front of the newly-renovated administration building and a connector between apartment parking areas will close out the South Washington Street project.
