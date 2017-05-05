Pamelia auto repair shop sunk as developers fail to show for Planning Board meeting
The application for a proposed auto repair shop on Route 12 in Pamelia was denied as developers failed to show for a meeting Wednesday with the town Planning Board. “My expectation was they'd be here with plans, and that wasn't the case,” said Walter H. VanTassel, Planning Board chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martha
|5
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Apr 23
|Becca jaycox
|6
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 10
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar '17
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar '17
|ddtl03
|6
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC