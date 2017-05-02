Ogdensburg assessor appointed to St. Lawrence County directora s job
City of Ogdensburg Assessor C. Bruce Green will soon take over as St. Lawrence County's real property tax office director. Following an executive session, county legislators Monday night unanimously approved the appointment, which takes effect no later than June 2. He will be paid $74,341 a year.
