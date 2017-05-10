NY Town's Legal Bills Jump $50K in FF...

NY Town's Legal Bills Jump $50K in FF Dispute

Watertown's legal bills in its ongoing dispute with the firefighters union have jumped another $50,000, putting the total at over $365,000. May 8--WATERTOWN, NY-- In two short months, the city's legal bills jumped another $50,000 in its contract dispute with the firefighters' union.

