North Country Human Resources Association conference set for June 6

The North Country Human Resource Association, Inc. will be holding its annual conference on June 6, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown. The day will include presentations on HR Excellence with topics such as N.Y.S. Paid Family Leave Act, Labor & Employment updates, ACA status updates as well as a panel discussion with local notables on how community services can impact employee retention.

