North Country Community Helping Sandb...

North Country Community Helping Sandbagging Efforts

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Your News Now

SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: It's a true community effort: Students at the Jeff-Lewis BOCES in Watertown have spent their week helping those affected by Lake Ontario or St. Lawrence River flooding by filling sandbags by hand. Fort Drum has brought its new rehab trailer to Chaumont's fill site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) 15 hr 91 mps 10
News Lowville trio arrested for allegedly having met... Mon KING Justis 4
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... May 18 part time resident 5
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May 9 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May 2 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC