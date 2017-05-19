North Country Community Helping Sandbagging Efforts
SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: It's a true community effort: Students at the Jeff-Lewis BOCES in Watertown have spent their week helping those affected by Lake Ontario or St. Lawrence River flooding by filling sandbags by hand. Fort Drum has brought its new rehab trailer to Chaumont's fill site.
