Noah Landers to perform Sunday at United Community Church in Carthage

Thursday May 18

A well-known local pianist will share his musical talents at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at United Community Church, 112 N. School St. Noah P. Landers, a 2015 Carthage Central High School graduate, is attending the University of Ottawa in Canada. He said he chose the university because of his instructor, David Jalbert, who he describes as a “well-recognized musician throughout North America.” At Sunday's recital, Mr. Landers said he will perform some of the pieces he has worked on during the past two years at the university.

