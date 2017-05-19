Noah Landers to perform Sunday at United Community Church in Carthage

A well-known local pianist will share his musical talents at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at United Community Church, 112 N. School St. Noah P. Landers, a 2015 Carthage Central High School graduate, is attending the University of Ottawa in Canada. He said he chose the university because of his instructor, David Jalbert, who he describes as a “well-recognized musician throughout North America.” At Sunday's recital, Mr. Landers said he will perform some of the pieces he has worked on during the past two years at the university.

