New Thompson Park playground a hit with kids and parents
Jeri C. Gosier kept tabs on what was happening while the city proceeded with the new $350,000 playground at Thompson Park during the past year or so. So she and her children had to go to the park Wednesday afternoon to check out the brand new equipment installed over the weekend by an army of volunteers.
