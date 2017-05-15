Motorists charged with DWI

Motorists charged with DWI

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies charged Andrew R. Brown, 26, of 26117 Jewett Place, LeRay, with first-degree DWI, aggravated DWI and operating a motor vehicle without headlights at 4:28 a.m. May 7 along Factory Street in Watertown. Deputies said Mr. Brown was stopped for driving without turning his headlights on.

