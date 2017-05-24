Man remembers his friends killed in W...

Man remembers his friends killed in Watertown and Pamelia murders

20 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Chris O'Connor, 20, frequently visits the grave of friend Nichalas M. VanZelf, who was murdered in a home invasion at his Winslow Street apartment in December 2015. Still reeling from his friend's death, Mr. O'Connor is now grieving for a second murder victim, Tyler J. Johnson, 20, who was shot to death in his rented house in Pamelia early Thursday.

