Man remembers his friends killed in Watertown and Pamelia murders
Chris O'Connor, 20, frequently visits the grave of friend Nichalas M. VanZelf, who was murdered in a home invasion at his Winslow Street apartment in December 2015. Still reeling from his friend's death, Mr. O'Connor is now grieving for a second murder victim, Tyler J. Johnson, 20, who was shot to death in his rented house in Pamelia early Thursday.
Watertown Daily Times.
