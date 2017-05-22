Man pleads guilty to assault in January incident
In Jefferson County Court on Wednesday, Michael J. King, 51, Evans Mills, pleaded guilty to a third-degree assault charge stemming from an incident in January. No further information on the circumstances was available.
