Man pleads guilty to assault in Janua...

Man pleads guilty to assault in January incident

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

In Jefferson County Court on Wednesday, Michael J. King, 51, Evans Mills, pleaded guilty to a third-degree assault charge stemming from an incident in January. No further information on the circumstances was available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowville trio arrested for allegedly having met... 10 hr sick of it 2
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... May 18 part time resident 5
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) May 13 3-71 alpha 7
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May 9 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May 2 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,187,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC