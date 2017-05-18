Man dies in Syracuse hospital after b...

Man dies in Syracuse hospital after being shot in Jefferson County home

Thursday May 18

A Jefferson County man succumbed to his injuries in a Syracuse hospital on Thursday about two hours after he was shot in his home in northern New York , according to news reports. The town is just north of Watertown, with a population of just over 3,000 people, according to recent census estimates.

