Looking Backward

May 21, 2007: Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions Inc. is planning two expansion projects to offer new services for clients, including a medical treatment program for people struggling with heroin addiction. The nonprofit agency will build a 6,500-square-foot addition on the back of its outpatient clinic at 595 W. Main St., Watertown, and a 3,500-square-foot addition to its men's residential facility on Jenkins Road in the town of Pamelia.

