Looking Backward
May 21, 2007: Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions Inc. is planning two expansion projects to offer new services for clients, including a medical treatment program for people struggling with heroin addiction. The nonprofit agency will build a 6,500-square-foot addition on the back of its outpatient clinic at 595 W. Main St., Watertown, and a 3,500-square-foot addition to its men's residential facility on Jenkins Road in the town of Pamelia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowville trio arrested for allegedly having met...
|1 hr
|Acronymman
|1
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|May 18
|part time resident
|5
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|May 13
|3-71 alpha
|7
|Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16)
|May 9
|Donny Bravo
|9
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martha
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr '17
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr '17
|Putin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC