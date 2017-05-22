Keep the doors open: Watertown officials opt not to reduce Flower Librarya s hours
Members of the Watertown City Council have wisely changed their minds about reducing Sunday and Thursday hours for the Flower Memorial Library and cutting a staff position. During a four-hour budget session held May 2, council members agreed to close the library on Sundays and cut its Thursday night hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mon
|91 mps
|10
|Lowville trio arrested for allegedly having met...
|Mon
|KING Justis
|4
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|May 18
|part time resident
|5
|Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16)
|May 9
|Donny Bravo
|9
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martha
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr '17
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr '17
|Putin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC