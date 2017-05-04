How a nerdy kid from Pamelia (and her red pen) shaped Channel 7 News
Pamelia native Anne Richter was a fixture on the air at WWNY-TV for 37 years. She retired last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martha
|5
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Apr 23
|Becca jaycox
|6
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 10
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar '17
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar '17
|ddtl03
|6
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC