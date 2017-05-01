Heavy storms knock out power to more than 6,000 across north country
Heavy storms through the region on Monday night caused trees to fall on a pair of houses and vehicles, utility wires to come down and power outages to more than 6,000 people around the north country. Deferiet Fire Chief Timothy J. Irey said that the storms were so powerful that large trees fell during separate incidents at about 7 p.m. on Riverside Drive.
