Have you ever wondered: How did Watertown get its name?
Kemp Avenue in Downtown Watertown is named after the Kemp brothers who moved to Watertown in the late 1800s. One of them is actually responsible for naming the city of Watertown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|8 hr
|Hahaha
|4
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|May 13
|3-71 alpha
|7
|Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16)
|May 9
|Donny Bravo
|9
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martha
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr '17
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr '17
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Ohiredy
|42
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC