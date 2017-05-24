Harrisville Central School class leaders
The leaders of the class of 2017 at Harrisville Central School are Roderick Parow, valedictorian, Elizabeth Jackson-Wood, salutatorian, and Faith Scarborough, top vocational student. Mr. Parow, son of Shelly and Adam Carr, Harrisville, and Carl and Tara Parow, Poland, has an academic average of 94 and will graduate with an advanced designation Regents diploma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mon
|91 mps
|10
|Lowville trio arrested for allegedly having met...
|May 22
|KING Justis
|4
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|May 18
|part time resident
|5
|Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16)
|May 9
|Donny Bravo
|9
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martha
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr '17
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr '17
|Putin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC