Harrisville Central School class leaders

The leaders of the class of 2017 at Harrisville Central School are Roderick Parow, valedictorian, Elizabeth Jackson-Wood, salutatorian, and Faith Scarborough, top vocational student. Mr. Parow, son of Shelly and Adam Carr, Harrisville, and Carl and Tara Parow, Poland, has an academic average of 94 and will graduate with an advanced designation Regents diploma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.