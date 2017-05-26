Four accused of producing methampheta...

Four accused of producing methamphetamine in Rodman

Friday May 26

State police charged four people after discovering they were involved in producing methamphetamine at a vacant property on County Route 156. Troopers charged Charles V. Wareham, 20, of 26222 Crowner Road, Carthage, with third-degree burglary and unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.

