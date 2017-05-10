Fort Drum soldier wins $5M in NY lott...

Fort Drum soldier wins $5M in NY lottery ticket scratch-off game

A Fort Drum soldier won $5 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Watertown. Jesse Vonderhorst, 36, of Vancouver, Wash., scratched off a $25 New York Lottery Wild Bonanza Multiplier ticket and was "in shock" when he realized he won $5 million.

