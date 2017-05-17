Fort Drum commander praises service members, communities during Armed Forces Day luncheon
The 10th Mountain Division's deputy commander said the strength of the nation's military came from the families and communities from which their personnel came and served. “We should not just honor the soldiers in uniform, but we must recognize and thank each and every American who does his or her part to make our armed forces the best in the world,” said Brig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|2 hr
|part time resident
|5
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|May 13
|3-71 alpha
|7
|Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16)
|May 9
|Donny Bravo
|9
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martha
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr '17
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr '17
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Ohiredy
|42
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC