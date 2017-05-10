Former Deputy Chief Advising NY City ...

Former Deputy Chief Advising NY City in FF Dispute

Friday May 12 Read more: FireHouse.com

Former Fort Drum deputy fire chief Stephen P. Jellie is working with city officials in Watertown to help resolve a three-year dispute with the firefighters union. May 12--WATERTOWN, NY-- An unpaid consultant met behind closed doors for three hours on Thursday morning with members of the city's negotiating team to discuss issues involving the fire department.

