Former Deputy Chief Advising NY City in FF Dispute
Former Fort Drum deputy fire chief Stephen P. Jellie is working with city officials in Watertown to help resolve a three-year dispute with the firefighters union. May 12--WATERTOWN, NY-- An unpaid consultant met behind closed doors for three hours on Thursday morning with members of the city's negotiating team to discuss issues involving the fire department.
