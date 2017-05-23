Final accomplice sentenced in 2015 murder of Nichalas VanZelf
In Jefferson County Court Tuesday, Judge Kim H. Martusewicz sentenced Amanda M. Camardo, 20, Cape Vincent, to 10 years in state prison for her role in the 2015 home invasion murder of Nichalas M. VanZelf. Miss Camardo and her accomplices, Freddie De'Von Southerland, 20, Watertown, and Devante A. Bumpars, 21, New York City, all pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime.
