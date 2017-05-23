Final accomplice sentenced in 2015 mu...

Final accomplice sentenced in 2015 murder of Nichalas VanZelf

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

In Jefferson County Court Tuesday, Judge Kim H. Martusewicz sentenced Amanda M. Camardo, 20, Cape Vincent, to 10 years in state prison for her role in the 2015 home invasion murder of Nichalas M. VanZelf. Miss Camardo and her accomplices, Freddie De'Von Southerland, 20, Watertown, and Devante A. Bumpars, 21, New York City, all pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Mon 91 mps 10
News Lowville trio arrested for allegedly having met... Mon KING Justis 4
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... May 18 part time resident 5
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May 9 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May 2 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC