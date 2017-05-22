Few weeks of rain and cold delay crop planting, little to no other impact for farmers
Excessive rainfall and lower temperatures these past few weeks have delayed several Jefferson County farmers from planting crops, but recent sunshine has allowed them to start back up with little to no impact on their operations. Both produce and dairy farmers are a few weeks behind schedule because their soil was too wet and the temperatures were too low for planting.
