Faith Fellowship Christian School class leaders

The academic leaders for the class of 2017 at Faith Fellowship Christian School are Jakob Knudsen, valedictorian, and Shaylan Lammers, salutatorian. Mr. Knudsen, son of Jill and Thomas Knudsen, Watertown, has an academic average of 97.26.

