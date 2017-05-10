Engagement: O'Connor-Lucchesi
Ms. O'Connor is the daughter of Mrs. Lynne O'Connor, of Canandaigua, N.Y., and the late Richard J. O'Connor, of Watertown, N.Y. Mr. Lucchesi is the son of John and Janice Lucchesi, of Danbury. The future bride is a graduate of Arlington High School and holds a bachelor's degree in anthropology from Hartwick College .
