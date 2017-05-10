Engagement: O'Connor-Lucchesi

Engagement: O'Connor-Lucchesi

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Ms. O'Connor is the daughter of Mrs. Lynne O'Connor, of Canandaigua, N.Y., and the late Richard J. O'Connor, of Watertown, N.Y. Mr. Lucchesi is the son of John and Janice Lucchesi, of Danbury. The future bride is a graduate of Arlington High School and holds a bachelor's degree in anthropology from Hartwick College .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Sat 3-71 alpha 7
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May 9 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May 2 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr '17 Ohiredy 42
Green Mar '17 Dinga15 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC