DEC confirms Watertown mana s record catfish catch

19 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed Friday that a Watertown man set a state record with a catfish caught in Lake Ontario. “Mr. Scordo's record-breaking channel catfish is a prime example of the outstanding fishing opportunities in New York for a variety of species, not just popular gamefish,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

