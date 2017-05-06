Crews called to fire in town of Water...

Crews called to fire in town of Watertown

Firefighters battled a chimney fire at a home on the corner of Massey Street Road and Old Rome State Road in the town of Watertown Friday. Crews were called to 19057 Old Rome State Road at 12:31 p.m. By the time crews made it to the scene, smoke was billowing from the roof but flames were not visible.

