Council members finalize proposed budget with 3.6 percent tax increase

1 hr ago

Residents can expect a nearly 3.6 percent tax rate increase in a $42.7 million tentative budget that City Council members plan to adopt next week. During a final budget session on Monday night, a majority of council members agreed not to fund a $40,000 design for a new Thompson Park pool but added $25,000 to help the operators of the financially-strapped zoo turn things around.

