Copenhagen man accused of making threatening call, violating court order
A Copenhagen man was arrested Friday night on charges that he violated a court order by placing a threatening phone call to a Watertown woman. City police charged Vincent T. Renzi, 25, of 702 Phalen Drive, with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.
