Canton police blotter, May 7-10

On May 7 at 12:56 a.m. Mccartney Countryman of Massena was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal mischief 28/30 Park st. The ticket is returnable in Canton town court on May 24. On May 7 at 2:35 a.m., Mame A. Toure of Watertown was issued a ticket for an open container.

