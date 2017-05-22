Bicyclist slightly injured in Arsenal Street accident
A Watertown man was slightly injured on Monday afternoon after he slammed his bike into a car in front of the Dunkin Donuts parking lot. Charlie Pettey, Franklin Street, was taken to Samaritan Medical Center about 5 p.m. He suffered from a minor injury to his mouth, police said.
