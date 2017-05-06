Auburn man charged with violating protection order
Jefferson A. Mahon, Auburn, was charged Wednesday by the Jefferson County's Sheriff's Department with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, for allegedly disobeying a protection order by sending a text message. Arrested in Central Square, he was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building jail, Watertown, to be held pending arraignment.
