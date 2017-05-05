A voice is silenced: Retired Watertown Daily Times reporter succumbs to cancer

Sad news is always difficult to report, but in our business it's necessary. David C. Shampine, who worked for the Watertown Daily Times from 1971 until his retirement in 2013, died at home Tuesday after a struggle with colon cancer at age 69. A native of Carthage and graduate of Augustinian Academy, he became the Carthage correspondent of this newspaper when he started here.

