35 lb Channel catfish caught in Lake Ontario sets NY record
A 35-pound, 3-ounce channel catfish caught in Lake Ontario this spring sets a new state record for that species. State environmental officials say Eric Scordo of Watertown caught the 38-inch catfish on Lake Ontario in Jefferson County on April 29. He used just a nightcrawler as bait.
