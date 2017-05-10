35 lb Channel catfish caught in Lake ...

35 lb Channel catfish caught in Lake Ontario sets NY record

Sunday May 7 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A 35-pound, 3-ounce channel catfish caught in Lake Ontario this spring sets a new state record for that species. State environmental officials say Eric Scordo of Watertown caught the 38-inch catfish on Lake Ontario in Jefferson County on April 29. He used just a nightcrawler as bait.

