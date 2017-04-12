Yoga conference set at JCC

Jefferson Community College's Continuing Education Division will hold a half-day conference, titled “Discover Your Inner Peace with Yoga,” beginning with check-in at noon Wednesday, April 26, in the Sturtz Theater lobby, McVean Student Center, Watertown. The conference will feature a buffet-style lunch in the courtyard with a variety of stations including Savory Spoon, Malt & Main, the Global Eatery and others.

