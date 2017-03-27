Weather records on the books for March
It's no April Fool's joke that March was actually colder than February in Buffalo and other upstate New York cities, but we didn't break any snowfall records. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says the average temperature in Buffalo in March was 33 degrees, lower than April's average of 34.8. In Rochester the difference was even greater, and a record, with an average March temperature of 32.9 degrees and February at 35.5 degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green
|Fri
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar 23
|agree
|2
|Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ...
|Mar 20
|Charlie
|1
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Mar 16
|Dick Gozinya
|5
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|Mar 15
|angieut01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC