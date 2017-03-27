Weather records on the books for March

Weather records on the books for March

It's no April Fool's joke that March was actually colder than February in Buffalo and other upstate New York cities, but we didn't break any snowfall records. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says the average temperature in Buffalo in March was 33 degrees, lower than April's average of 34.8. In Rochester the difference was even greater, and a record, with an average March temperature of 32.9 degrees and February at 35.5 degrees.

