Weapons possession trial adjourned on...

Weapons possession trial adjourned on day of jury selection, new defense attorney takes over

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The trial of a Hopkinton man charged with felony weapons possession was adjourned during jury selection Tuesday after he sought a change of attorney. Christopher A. Molella, also known as Christopher Pinczes, 46, of 19 Elliott Road, is indicted on two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... 16 hr Again 1
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Tue Ohiredy 42
Bad nurse Tue Ohiredy 2
Green Mar 31 Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar 29 ddtl03 6
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Mar 27 Good 5
News Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ... Mar 23 agree 2
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at April 06 at 1:58AM EDT

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC