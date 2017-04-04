Weapons possession trial adjourned on day of jury selection, new defense attorney takes over

The trial of a Hopkinton man charged with felony weapons possession was adjourned during jury selection Tuesday after he sought a change of attorney. Christopher A. Molella, also known as Christopher Pinczes, 46, of 19 Elliott Road, is indicted on two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.